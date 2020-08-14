All universities to start on Monday

“The UGC Chairman added that lectures conducted online due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown remarkable progress. All universities under National University System will commence their academic activities on August 17,” he said.
Addressing a press conference in Colombo Prof Amaratunga said the examinations of the third-year students of medical faculties continued uninterrupted from July 15.
He added that all universities should comply with guidelines issued by the health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID - 19.
Commenting on the hostel facilities at universities, the UGC Chairman said that only one student was allowed to occupy a hostel room due to concerns regarding the spread of the virus. “Accommodation facilities will be provided at universities as usual with the resumption of academic activities,” he said.
Dailynews