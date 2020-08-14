August 15, 2020
    August 15, 2020
    All universities to start on Monday

     University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Sampath Amaratunga yesterday said all universities under the purview of the UGC will commence academic activities from August 17 as usual.

    “The UGC Chairman added that lectures conducted online due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic have shown remarkable progress. All universities under National University System will commence their academic activities on August 17,” he said.

    Addressing a press conference in Colombo Prof Amaratunga said the examinations of the third-year students of medical faculties continued uninterrupted from July 15.

    He added that all universities should comply with guidelines issued by the health authorities to prevent the spread of COVID - 19.

     

    Commenting on the hostel facilities at universities, the UGC Chairman said that only one student was allowed to occupy a hostel room due to concerns regarding the spread of the virus. “Accommodation facilities will be provided at universities as usual with the resumption of academic activities,” he said.

