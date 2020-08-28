Measures to resolve people’s issues while protecting the environment – Min. Mahinda Amaraweera

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa is scheduled to visit the Lankagama site skirting the Sinharaja forest on an inspection tour today (29), said Environment Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, giving an assurance that the incident that arose in Lankagama would be managed while protecting the environment and resolving the people’s issues.

The second day of the Vote on Account debate was held in parliament yesterday (28) and Minister Amaraweera made these comments joining the debate. He also noted that he had received complaints regarding an environmental destruction in the Anamilindawa area in the Puttalam District, pledging that he would not allow any environmental damage to take place during his tenure.

Amaraweera said that measures would be taken to minimise the import of plastic such as children’s toys and promote environmentally friendly products and pledged to extend his fullest support to the clay industry for the production of environmentally friendly products.

Responding to MP Wigneswaran’s comments in parliament, Minister Amaraweera also requested these MPs not to make racial comments in parliament which would create racial tensions in the country.