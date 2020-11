The Defence Attaché at the Embassy of United States of America in Sri Lanka, Lieutenant Colonel Travis R Cox made his maiden call on the Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana at Air Force Headquarters (24 November 2020).

Afterwards, during a cordial discussion on matters of mutual interest, the Attaché hand delivered a personal congratulatory note from General Kenneth S. Wilsbach, Commander of the Pacific Air Forces. The Commander of the Air Force also presented a memento to the Defence Attaché to mark the visit.

-Air Forces SL