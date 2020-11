A special meeting between the Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi and the new Ambassador of the Government of China to Sri Lanka Qi Zhenhong was held at the Chinese Embassy on the 25th November.



The Chinese Ambassador also stated that all necessary assistance will be provided to control the Covid-19 epidemic in Sri Lanka.

Li Guangjum, Consul General of Commercial at the Chinese Embassy and Kanchana Jayaratne Private Secretary to the Minister of Health were present at the event.