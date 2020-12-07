December 08, 2020
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of four Secretaries to the Ministries and an Ambassador

    December 08, 2020
    Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of four Secretaries to the Ministries and an Ambassador

    The Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of four Secretaries to the Ministries and an Ambassador Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake said. Secretary to the Ministry of Environment Dr. Anil Jasinghe was among the Secretaries to the Ministries who received the approval at this Committee on High Posts chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.



    In addition, Dr. Priyat Bandu Wickrama has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Water Supply, Prof. Kapila Perera has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education and M.M.P.K Mayadunne has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice.
    The Committee also approved the appointment of Mr. M. Mohamed as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Qatar.
    Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Dinesh Gunawardena, Bandula Gunawardena, Douglas Devananda, Udaya Gammanpila, State Ninisters Vidura Wickramanayake, Sudarshani Fernandopulle ,MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and John Seneviratne were present at the meeting.

    Last modified on Monday, 07 December 2020 21:33
    « Our primary goal is to release at least 8,000 inmates from prison - State Minister of Prison Management and Prisoners Rehabilitation Lohan Ratwatte Understanding the maritime domain vital to unleashing Sri Lanka’s growth potential: State Minister of Regional Co-operation Tharaka Balasuriya delivers the keynote address »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya