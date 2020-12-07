Committee on High Posts approves the appointments of four Secretaries to the Ministries and an Ambassador

The Committee on High Posts approved the appointment of four Secretaries to the Ministries and an Ambassador Secretary General Dhammika Dasanayake said. Secretary to the Ministry of Environment Dr. Anil Jasinghe was among the Secretaries to the Ministries who received the approval at this Committee on High Posts chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena.





In addition, Dr. Priyat Bandu Wickrama has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Water Supply, Prof. Kapila Perera has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Higher Education and M.M.P.K Mayadunne has been approved as the Secretary to the Ministry of Justice.

The Committee also approved the appointment of Mr. M. Mohamed as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Qatar.

Ministers Chamal Rajapaksa, Dinesh Gunawardena, Bandula Gunawardena, Douglas Devananda, Udaya Gammanpila, State Ninisters Vidura Wickramanayake, Sudarshani Fernandopulle ,MPs Anura Priyadarshana Yapa and John Seneviratne were present at the meeting.