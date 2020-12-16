SLN nabbed over 3,538 kilos of dried turmeric attempted to be smuggled by sea

The Sri Lanka Navy’s (SLN) Northwestern and North Central Naval Command managed to capture over 3,538 kilos of smuggled dried turmeric and collared seven suspects, including three Indian nationals, during special operations conducted in the past couple of weeks.

The SLN Northwestern Naval Command has spotted an Indian dhow close to the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) off the Kudiramalei Point, Puttalam on 12 Dec, SLN said.

Further, the SLN searched a suspicious vessel by using Inshore Patrol Crafts (IPC’s). The dhow was loaded with 2,404 kilos and 300 grams of dried turmeric in 64 sacks, attempted to be smuggled, and three Indian nationals were also held by the SLN.

In another search operation, the Northwestern Naval Command recovered 480 kilos of dried turmeric in 10 sacks after searching a suspicious dinghy in the Kalpitiya Dutch Bay on 11 Dec. SLN said.

Meantime, the SLN also seized a suspicious dinghy and collared two suspects in connection to this incident.

In another development, the North Central Naval Command of SLN found 654 kilos of dried turmeric stuffed in 18 packages after intercepting a suspicious dinghy in the sea area of Vankalipadu, Mannar on 20 Nov.

The operation also made way to nab two suspects and seize the suspicious dinghy. SLN also said.

All these operations were carried out, adhering to safety guidelines stipulated for the prevention of COVID-19.

The turmeric stock held in the seas off Kudiramalei Point is being detained in naval custody for onward investigation.

Meanwhile, the apprehended Indian nationals and their dhow were repatriated to the Indian waters due to COVID-19 concerns.

The suspects held in Kalpitiya and Mannar were identified as residents of Kalpitiya and Mannar, from 31 to 37 years old.

Meanwhile, the remaining stocks of dried turmeric and suspects were handed over to the Customs Offices of Katunayake and Jaffna for investigations, SLN also said.