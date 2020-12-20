Strategic Economic Partnership to boost business opportunities with Thailand

Ambassador of Thailand in Sri Lanka Chulamanee Chartsuwan paid a courtesy call on Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on 17 December 2020 and discussed ways of working closely in regional and international fora with a view to facilitating enhanced business cooperation.

Thai Ambassador further reiterated that both countries have taken a common position in BIMSTEC and is looking forward to working with Sri Lanka and hopeful that the Summit will be held soon in Colombo.

Trade and investment policies in the present day in Thailand open up investment opportunities for Sri Lanka. The Ambassador noted that Thailand investors are keen to commence an investment project on sugar plantation in Vavuniya, which is underway.

Ambassador Chartsuwan further noted that during the visit of Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-o-cha in July 2018, the MOU on Strategic Economic Partnership (SEP) was signed. This cooperation underlines 10 sectors such as infrastructure, agro industry, fisheries, gems and jewellery, tourism, SMEs, financial cooperation, packaging industries, IT sector development and other sectors of mutual economic interest.

Minister Gunawardena stated that Sri Lanka will make the maximum use of the Strategic Economic Partnership to widen the business links between Sri Lanka and Thailand.