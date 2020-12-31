I wish you all a very happy, safe and prosperous new year!

Prime Minister’s New Year Message

New Year is a hopeful time for all of us, as we bid farewell to 2020, we must welcome the new year with renewed strength and determination.

We are filled with gratitude for the unfaltering support the Sri Lankan people have instilled in our government to create an inclusive, and safe Sri Lanka for all. During the short tenure of our government, we take great pride in being able to recommence solving public grievances, and working towards the betterment of our community. After five years of political stagnation, we were able to restart our social and economic growth amidst a pandemic, and so we appreciate the unwavering support of the Sri Lankan people.

In our shared quest to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, I would like to commend the work done by our dedicated frontline staff.

Healthcare workers, the armed forces, police and security, government officials and staff, volunteers, everyone who has helped our nation reduce the impact of the virus. While 2020 was a difficult year for all of us in Sri Lanka and around the world, this year has been a true test of our spirit. The Sri Lankan community has showed their true mettle in these difficult times, and as we reflect back on this year, let us all believe that brighter days are ahead of us.

Even though our challenges remain great, the Sri Lankan spirit and perseverance remains greater, and it is this spirit that will enable us to overcome the obstacles of this global pandemic as a nation and inspire our future generations

I wish you all a very happy, safe and prosperous new year!

Mahinda Rajapaksa

Prime Minister of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka