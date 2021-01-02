Commencing duties in new year President meets Ministers, MPs and staff

Commencing duties in the new year President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met the ministers, members of Parliament and his staff at the Presidential Secretariat January (1).

Mingling with the gathering, President Rajapaksa said that it is necessary to work with optimism, determination and commitment to achieve the aspirations of the people while being conscious about the challenges ahead of us.

Extending his warm wishes to the Ministers, MPs and his staff, the President was engaged in cordial discussion with them.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera administered the oath by his staff marking the commencement of official duties by public servants in the year 2021.

The entire public service should be sincerely committed to an efficient and effective public service as per the “Saubhagyaye Dekma” policy framework, Secretary to the President

stated.

The country is moving towards professional leadership. Mr. Jayasundera said the President hoped for a public service that would fulfil the aspirations of the people under “New

Normal” situation that has evolved following the COVID-19 epidemic.

‘Despite severe financial difficulties, Sri Lanka is the only government in the world that had paid salaries and allowances to over 1.5 million public servants and over 600,000

retirees on time without any deductions’, the Secretary pointed out.

The government led by President Rajapaksa is committed to protect the public servant. The Secretary to the President emphasized that it is the responsibility of all public servants

to commit themselves to render best of their service to the country.

Principal Advisor to President Mr. Lalith Weeratunga , Director General (Administration) Retired Major General K.B. Egodawele, Private Secretary to the President Sugeeshwara

Bandara and officials of the Presidential Secretariat were also present on this occasion .