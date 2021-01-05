  Let’s make 2021 a meaningful year that protects the dignity and honor of Parliament - Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena today urged all Parliamentarians of the Government and the Opposition to take the steps to ensure the dignity and honor of the Legislature by meaningfully participating in the debates to be held in the Chamber of Parliament from the beginning of the year 2021.



Hon. Speaker said so while delivering his wishes for the new year in Parliament yesterday. He wished all Members of Parliament a healthy, happy and prosperous New Year, free from the COVID-19 epidemic.



The Speaker highly appreciated the contribution made by all members of the Parliament in maintaining the work of the Legislature in compliance with the health guidelines even in the midst of a severe epidemic last year.



Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena reminded all Members of the Government and the Opposition to continue their contribution to the protection of the dignity and honor of the Legislature by actively participating in the debates to be held in the Chamber of Parliament from the beginning of this new year.