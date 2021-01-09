Showery weather over the island is expected to enhance to some extent, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance to the south-east of Sri Lanka, during next few days from tonight (09).

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern, Eastern, North-Central, Central, Uva and North-Western provinces and in Hambanthota district. Heavy showers above 100 mm can be expected at some places.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere particularly in the evening or night. Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places.

General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers