January 12, 2021
    Cabinet approves to extend the concessionary period on private sector salary payments

     Cabinet approves to extend the concessionary period on private sector salary payments

    In early 2020, the payment of salaries for private-sector employees was already given a concessionary period up to 31st of December 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.

     

    However, the continuous spread of the disease has resulted in travel and air restrictions causing immense harm to the tourism industry.

     

    Therefore, considering the crises faced by institutions relevant to the tourism sector, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted their agreement for the resolution furnished by the Minister of Labour to extend the concessionary period to the aforementioned institutions.

