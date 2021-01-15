Ambassador Prasanna Gamage meets with Vice President and General Director of Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce & Industry Vo Tan Thanh

Ambassador Gamage and Mr. Thanh reviewed bilateral trade, investment and tourism prospects, as well as existing legal instruments, to facilitate trade, investment and business relations, and also new means such as webinars, video conferences etc during the travel restricted COVID -19 period. Mr. Gamage thanked the VCCI and Vice President Mr. Thanh for the continuous assistance extended to Sri Lanka in promoting trade and tourism. He also requested that the VCCI support the promotional programmes to be conducted by the Embassy this year. Mr. Thanh assured the fullest backing of the VCCI and emphasized the importance of Sri Lanka’s participation at the two most significant promotional events in Ho Chi Minh City- Viet Nam Expo 2021 (VN Expo) and International Travel Expo 2021 (ITE)- which are scheduled to be held in the latter part of this year. These two Expos are attended by a large number of key stakeholders of relevant industries, which provide a solid platform to build new partnerships and linkages.

The Vice President Mr. Thanh encouraged Sri Lanka in increasing its promotional activities on religious and cultural tourism and establishing a direct air link between the two countries so that Sri Lanka could build stronger visibility in Viet Nam. He identified lack of people to people contacts as the main hindrance in enhancing trade, business and tourism between the two countries. He stated that frequent and convenient travel between the two countries would increase interactions, which would create inner positivity among people. Ambassador Gamage stated that the establishment of a direct air link is under consideration by Sri Lankan authorities and concurred with the view of the Vice President on increasing people to people contacts.

Both Mr. Thanh and Ambassador Gamage agreed to conduct several webinars focusing on mutually key areas for promotion during this year, to supplement participation at the VN Expo and ITE 2021.

Director Nguyen Van Tuan and Desk Officer of the International Relations Department of the VCCI/HCMC Nguyen Quynh Nhu attended the meeting.