The Central Bank of Sri Lanka has received information regarding several types of financial frauds and scams being operated through social media, Internet-based applications and mobile payment applications.

Most of these scams are conducted through web or mobile app based easy loan schemes that attract the public. During such loan application evaluation process, the fraudsters entice the public to share confidential personal customer information/data such as;

