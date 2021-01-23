Foreign Ministers of Sri Lanka and the Philippines agree to enhance diplomatic relations

The Foreign Ministers of the two countries agreed January (22) to focus on new strategies to further strengthen the existing economic, political, social and international relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines.

The agreement has been reached during a telephone conversation that Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena had with Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodoro L. Locsin, to congratulate the Government of the Philippines on the 60th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Sri Lanka and the Philippines. During this telephone conversation, the two sides also discussed about the establishment of an Embassy of the Philippines in Sri Lanka and the commencement of flights between the two countries.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines has agreed to share their best practices in securing many employment opportunities for Phillipino workers in foreign countries and further, he has agreed to identify the methods available and to assist Sri Lanka in this endeavour. During the talks, both parties have agreed to work together in the manufacturing and services sector and to provide greater opportunities for the exchange of views between the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the two countries.

Minister Gunawardena expressed the gratitude of the Government of Sri Lanka to the Government of the Philippines for its support over the past 60 years in maintaining friendly diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka.

Foreign Ministry