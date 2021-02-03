A special program to expedite the repatriation of migrant workers to Sri Lanka

Minister of Labour, Nimal Siripala De Silva asserts a special program will be launched to expedite the repatriation of Sri Lankan migrant workers who are hoping to come back to Sri Lanka.

The main reason for the delay in bringing these migrant workers is the lack of availability of quarantine places. Hence, it is planned to establish nine quarantine centers covering the nine provinces utilizing the funds of the Bureau of Foreign Employment.

Moreover, as several media outlets have pinpointed that some of these said migrant workers are unable to purchase air tickets, during a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, it was decided to use the funds of the Foreign Employment Bureau to assist them.

If the migrant workers are experiencing any inconvenience obtaining air tickets, the Minister requests them and their families either to report to the Sri Lankan embassy in their country or to contact the toll-free number 800119119 of the Foreign Affairs Division.

The Minister informs the Foreign Bureau to investigate those requests and verify their identity and to take immediate actions to assist them in purchasing the tickets.

The Minister further asks the Foreign Employment Bureau to take necessary actions to give if there are any compensation or allowances for the migrant workers registered with the Foreign Bureau and gone abroad under insurance coverage. And also, to submit a list of those who are claiming compensation and allowances and a list of those who have received such compensation and allowances to the Line Ministry every two weeks to be presented to the Parliament.

He said a committee will be appointed including the State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion, Secretary to the Labour Ministry, Chairman, General Manager and Accountant of Bureau of Foreign Employment, Head of Foreign Relations Division of Foreign Ministry, and a representative of the Treasury to oversee the above tasks.

Secretary to the Ministry Mapa Pathirana and Commissioner General of Labour, Prabath Chandrakeerthi were also present at this occasion.