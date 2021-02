Addressing the media today (03), State Minister Sudarshani Fernandopulle assured more than 100,000 individuals have been given the Covishield vaccine and no adverse effects are reported so far.

Frontline healthcare workers and security personnel were vaccinated in the first phase and in the second phase, individuals aged 60 and above as well as identified vulnerable groups below 60 will be vaccinated.

The State Minister further said, upon permission from the National Medicines Regulatory Authority, the Government will bring around 300,000 of Chinese vaccines to Sri Lanka.