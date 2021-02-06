“Thousands of Buddhist relics can be found in the Northern Province– These are not speculations” - Pura Vidya Chakrawarthi Ven. Ellawala Medhananda Thera.

Pura Vidya Chakrawarthi Ven. Ellawala Medhananda Thera stated some Tamil politicians have spread false assertions regarding the excavations carried out at the Kurundammale Viharaya.

Speaking at a media briefing regarding the excavations on Kurundammale Viharaya held yesterday (05) at the Department of Government Information, Ven. Ellawala Medhananda Thera explained Kurundammale Viharaya is of immense significance for Buddhism as the excavations have proven that 99% of the antiquities are related to Buddhist temples.

Ven. Ellawala Medhananda Thera further expressed that he has visited Kurunndammale viharaya prior to Sri Lankan civil war and in the aftermath of the war; and his observations notify that this sacred place has been damaged by different parties over the years.

He further condemned certain Tamil politicians who tried to gain more votes at the expense of spreading false statements regarding the temple and requested the public to disregard religious and ethnic differences and unite in protecting Sri Lankan heritage.