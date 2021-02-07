Ambassador SUGIYAMA inaugurates the new Research and Training Complex at the Faculty of Agriculture, University of Jaffna

Ambassador SUGIYAMA inaugurates the new Research and Training Complex at the Faculty of Agriculture, the University of Jaffna, funded by the Government of Japan

H.E. SUGIYAMA Akira, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka attended the opening ceremony of the Research and Training Complex at the Faculty of Agriculture, University of

Jaffna on the 5th February 2021. Hon. Prof. G.L. Peiris, Minister of Education and Hon. Douglas Devananda, Minister of Fisheries along with other dignitaries joined to grace this occasion.

The Government of Japan has provided grant assistance worth Rs. 2.8 billion to build this Research and Training Complex, which is expected to provide good environment for

research and training for improving the productivity of agriculture and livestock industry in the dry zone of the Northern Province.

Hon. Prof. G. L. Peiris expressed appreciation for the generosity of Japan, adding that Japan is one of the oldest and largest donors to Sri Lanka and always asks Sri Lanka what it needs when extending assistance.

Ambassador SUGIYAMA stated that the development of the Northern Province is one of the priorities for the Government of Japan’s assistance toward Sri Lanka and that Japan

strongly hopes that this new Research and Training Complex will not only empower students to become leading practitioners to apply their expertise in agriculture and livestock

industry, but also help this Faculty produce excellent research which will open a new horizon for the agriculture and livestock industry of Sri Lanka.