Parliament to convene in the next four days



Accordingly, the Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the regulation issued by the Minister of Labor under an Extraordinary Gazette which was presented in the Parliament on January 21 under the Employees Provident Fund Act will be taken up for debate tomorrow.

Following the commencement of Parliament tomorrow (09) at 10 am, time will be allotted for the oral questions of the Members of Parliament until 11 am. Subsequently the debate will begin at 11.00 am and will continue until 04.30 pm. The adjournment motion moved by the ruling party will be taken up for debate from 04.30 pm to 5.30 pm, Mr. Dasanayake said. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister will answer the questions raised by Members of Parliament on Wednesday, (10) from 10 am to 10.30 am. Thereafter, from 10.30 am to 11 am, time has been allotted for oral questions of Members of Parliament.

On that day, the regulations imposed under the Gem and Jewelery Act will be taken up for debate, which will be held from 11 am to 4.30 pm. After that the adjournment motion moved by the Opposition will then be taken up for debate.

The Secretary General further said that three regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act will be taken up for debate on Thursday (11). On the same day, from 10 am to 11 am, time will be allotted for the oral questions of the Members of Parliament and the adjournment motion moved by the Government will be taken up for debate from 04.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Votes of Condolence on the late MPs Hon. (Ms.) Surangani Ellawala, Hon. K.P Silva and Hon. Kapila Abeyratne will be presented in Parliament on Friday (12). The sitting will be held from 10 am to 4.30 pm on that day and no time will be allotted for the oral questions of the Members of Parliament.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business had decided to limit the oral questions of MPs to 10 per day.