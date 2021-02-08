Russian Embassy's Military, Air and Naval Attaché Brings Congratulatory Greetings from Russian Military Chiefs

Bilateral understanding and the cooperation, being extended by Russian Federation counterparts to the Sri Lanka Army throughout last couples of years was appreciated and hailed yesterday morning ( 8) when Colonel Denis I. Shkoda, Military, Air and Naval Attaché at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Sri Lanka carrying greetings paid a courtesy call on General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army and Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) at the Army HQ.

The visiting envoy presenting two personal congratulatory messages on General Shavendra Silva's recent elevation to the next rank from General of the Army, Valery Gerasimov, Chief of the General Staff- First Deputy Defence Minister of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and General of the Army, Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chef of the Land Forces of the Russian Federation, extended greetings to General Shavendra Silva on the latter's promotion to rank of General.

Cordial discussions that ensued touched on logistics and different exchange programmes that prevail between both military organizations and possibilities for further improvement with new facets of training modules for Sri Lankan tri servicemen, in addition to what has already been granted by the Russian Federation Army, which General Silva gratefully acknowledged.

Towards the end of the cordial discussions, they exchanged mementos to mark the courtesy meet at the Army Headquarters. Prior to their departure, the visiting Colonel Denis I. Shkoda inquired into the status quo of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka from General Shavendra Silva who is also the Head of the NOCPCO.

SL Army