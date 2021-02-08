Navy joins forces to give a facelift to Galle Face Green

The refurbishment work proposed under ‘Galle Face Green Project’, which is to be set in motion for the transformation of Galle Face promenade, was subjected to the inspection of the President His Excellency Gotabaya Rajapaksa (08th February 2021).

It has been planned to enable the Navy's manpower and technological expertise for the refurbishment, with a view to give a facelift to the Galle Face Green and the surrounding area. Accordingly, His Excellency the President reviewed the proposed restoration site at the ocean-side urban park and the occasion was also attended by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne. Meanwhile, His Excellency the President gave the green light to commence reconstruction work as planned.

Minister of Ports and Shipping, Hon. Rohitha Abeygunawardena, Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Chairman, General (Retd.) Daya Ratnayake, government officials, Acting Director General Civil Engineering, Commodore Ravindra Medagoda, Deputy Director Naval Civil Engineering (Planning) Commodore Ranjani Chandrasekara were also present on this occasion.

Following the directives and guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne, the Navy is prepared to extend its manpower and technological expertise for development projects under government’s National Policy Framework ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’.

SL Navy