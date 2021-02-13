First Segment of the FTX Reaches Nayaru

The reparatory UN Mission Orientation Field Training Exercise (FTX) continuing its mission for the second consecutive day after completion of the first segment of 158 km in distance reached Nayaru Feb; (13) after it began on Friday from Mailady in the Jaffna peninsula. On Sunday (14) it will reach Thawul Wewa.

The preparatory Army (FTX) 'Harmattan - 3 ' for Combat Convoy Company (CCC) duties in UN Peacekeeping Missions that enables troops to develop mission orientation and competency before they undertake tasks in the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) in Mali and Goa began the mock exercise with the participation of 20 officers and 223 Other Ranks of Gajaba Regiment, Sri Lanka Armoured Corps, Sri Lanka Engineers, Sri Lanka Signal Corps, Mechanized Infantry Regiment, Corps of Engineer Service, Sri Lanka Army Service Corps, Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps, Sri Lanka Army Ordnance Corps, Sri Lanka Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Sri Lanka Corps of Military Police and Sri Lanka Army General Service Corps.

As instructed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, the mock FTX, made up on the directions of the Director General, General Staff Branch Major General Priyanka Fernando covering 457.2 km will traverse the general areas of Mailady, Point Pedro, Nagar Kovil, Wettalakerni, Paranthan Visuvamadu, Pudukuduirippu, Mullaittivu, Nayaru, Welioya, Padaviya, Pulmodai, Thawul Wewa, Gomarankadawala, Trincomalee, Kinniya, Muttur, Seru Nuwara, Kandakadu, Pulathisigama, Polonnaruwa and Giritale under 5 Phases in 47 vehicles including 6 armoured vehicles, 6 unibuffels,19 administrative vehicles before it culminates at Minneriya Infantry Training Centre on (16) Tuesday.

