A few showers will occur in the Eastern province.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district during the evening or night.

Mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island .

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.