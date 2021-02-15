"The President manages the effects of the global economic recession without causing trouble to the people of this country" – State Minister Siripala Gamlath.

State Minister of Mahaweli Zone Canals and Settlement, Infrastructure Development, Siripala Gamlath says His Excellency President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been able to manage the living condition of the people in this country without passing on the aftermaths of the global economic recession that hit the world following the COVID-19 epidemic.

The State Minister points out that the country has been facing issues in obtaining foreign exchange following the Easter Sunday bomb attacks and the COVID-19 epidemic. In spite of such circumstances, the government has taken measures to continue the country’s development and infrastructure development.

State Minister Gamlath asserted such addressing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Medirigiriya Electoral Committee meeting held at the Diyasenpura Weekly Fairground on Saturday (13).

All the party branch office bearers and other party activists participated in the Electoral Committee that was held under the patronage of State Minister Siripala Gamlath. Addressing the committee meeting, he said that His Excellency the President, and SLPP Government has been making the people’s aspirations a reality. He also said the benefits of such a program will be passed on to the people in the near future and all the relevant plans have already been finalized.

“The global economy has collapsed following the effects of the coronavirus epidemic. But the President has handled the affairs to prevent the aftermath of such a global economic recession from reaching the people of Sri Lanka. In addition, measures have been taken to uplift the living condition of the people to a higher level by managing the country’s economy. The commitment by the government to develop the rural village should be hailed. The President has been taking action to find immediate solutions to these problems of the people through his “a dialogue with the village” program and certain sections of the society cannot tolerate this pro-people program", he said.

State Minister Gamlath said that certain factions are attempting to block the government’s development plans in the country by disseminating false information, and people should not fall into their traps.

According to the State Minister, programs worth of one million rupees will be implemented in 53 Grama Seva Divisions in the Medirigiriya and Lankapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions soon and, several roads in the Polonnaruwa district will be rehabilitated under the 100,000 km road rehabilitation program.

The chief incumbents of the temples in the area and Trincomalee District MP Kapila Athukorala, Chairman of the Medirigiriya Pradeshiya Sabah Shantha Kumara Wickramarachchi, Elehara Pradeshiya Sabha Chairman Janaka Nalin Kumara, several Pradeshiya Sabha members, and SLPP members of the Medirigiriya Electorate were also present at this occasion.