The Official News Magazine of the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation celebrates its fifth year

The fifth-year celebration of “Wana Diwiya”, the Official News Magazine of the Ministry of Wildlife and Forest Conservation was held on February 12 at the Lake House Auditorium with the presence of Minister C.B Rathnayake.

This News Magazine generates immense knowledge to school children, environmentalists and zoologists. It is distributed monthly along with Dinamina Newspaper.

A significant event of this occasion was the presentation of souvenirs to the Ministry staff and Lake House staff who contributed to the success of the magazine over the past five years.

Secretary to the Ministry, Bandula Harischandra, Chairman of Lake House, W. Dayaratne, Director Editorial, Dharma Sri Kariyawasam, Ministry officials, and Officials of Lake House were present at this occasion.