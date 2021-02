Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Udaya Gammanpila stated that a special Cabinet meeting will be held soon after the completion of the copies of the investigation report on the Easter attack.

The Minister stated this responding to a question raised by a journalist at the Cabinet Decision media briefing held at the Information Department today (16).

Mr. Gammanpila further said, Minister Wimal Weerawansa had also inquired about this from the President yesterday and was told that a special cabinet meeting would be held after the completion of the preparation of copies of the report.