Provision of special relief to attract International Airlines

Minister Udaya Gammanpila said the cabinet approval has been given to extend the exemption of aircraft landing and parking charges from the airplanes landing and parking at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport (MRIA) and Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) until 19 July 2021.

The Minister stated this at the Cabinet decision media briefing held today (16) at the Government Information Department.

The cabinet decision has been made considering the need to further strengthen the Tourism Industry and attract more tourists in the midst of the epidemic.