Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency opens its first Provincial Office in Jaffna

Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency opened its first provincial office in Jaffna (No. 56 Chapel Street) Feb (15) with the presence of the State Minister of Foreign Employment Promotion and Market Diversification, Piyankara Jayaratne.

Foreign Employment Agency of Sri Lanka is the only government-owned foreign employment agency under the State Ministry of Foreign Employment and Promotion and Market Diversification. It provides the necessary guidance for the recruitment of young people applying for foreign employment in various countries.

The State Minister asserted this government-affiliated agency plans to direct qualified youth of Sri Lanka for future employment in countries such as Canada, Romania, Israel and Japan. The National Policy of “Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour” ensures the year 2021 focuses on uplifting the foreign employment sector and initiating foreign employment training programs incorporating the latest technology targeting the job market in the respective countries.

He added that the Jaffna branch of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency will assist the Jaffna youth to get recruited for foreign employment without having to travel to Colombo, saving time and money.

The Secretary to the State Ministry of Foreign Employment and Promotion and Market Diversification, Sundara Arumeinayaham, Chairman of the Foreign Employment Bureau, Kamal Ratwatte and the Chairman of the Sri Lanka Foreign Employment Agency, Major Sudath Abeysinghe were present at this occasion.