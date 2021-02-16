Prof. Channa Jayasumana appointed as the Acting Minister of Health – Roshan Ranasignhe given a new portfolio

Until the Health Minister in charge reports back to work, Prof. Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Health.

The Acting Minister was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (16) morning.

State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has been appointed as the new State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

He was sworn in as the new Minister of State before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (16) morning. He previously held the position of State Minister of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development.