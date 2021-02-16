February 16, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Prof. Channa Jayasumana appointed as the Acting Minister of Health – Roshan Ranasignhe given a new portfolio

    February 16, 2021
    Prof. Channa Jayasumana appointed as the Acting Minister of Health – Roshan Ranasignhe given a new portfolio

    Until the Health Minister in charge reports back to work, Prof. Channa Jayasumana has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Health.

     

    The Acting Minister was sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (16) morning.

    State Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has been appointed as the new State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Affairs.

    He was sworn in as the new Minister of State before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat today (16) morning. He previously held the position of State Minister of Land Management, State Enterprises Land and Property Development.

    « No relaxation of Covid-19 regulations for tourists.
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya