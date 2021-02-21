The Embassy of Sri Lanka organized a webinar on Business and Investment Opportunities in Sri Lanka in collaboration with the Israel — Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce, the Israel - Asia Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Investment (BOI) of Sri Lanka.

The aim of the webinar was to share information with the prospective Israeli investors on the potential sectors, major projects and ventures open for foreign direct investments in Sri Lanka and to promote Sri Lanka as an investment destination among the potential Israeli inventors.

The Chairperson of Israel — Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce Anat Bernstein — Reich moderated the webinar. The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Israel Waruna Wilpatha, the General Manager of Israel — Asia Chamber of Commerce Liron Urman and the Director of Manufacturers’ Association of Israel Dan Catarivas made remarks while Executive Director (Investment Promotion) of the BOI Prasanjith Wijayathilake made presentations on Sri Lanka’s Economic Outlook and Investment Opportunities in Sri Lanka.

During his remarks, Ambassador Wilpatha invited the Israeli investors to invest in Sri Lanka’s Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Water Management, Tourism, Manufacturing, IT, Hi —Tech, Graphene sectors and mega infrastructure development projects including the Colombo Port City and Colombo Financial City projects to take advantage of Sri Lanka’s unique location and the conducive business environment.

CEO of the Kenglobe Lanka Construction & Investment Pvt. Ltd. Shmuel Kenigsberg also joined the webinar to share his experience on doing businesses in Sri Lanka and briefed the audience of the advantages and benefits of investing in Sri Lanka.