February 25, 2021
    February 25, 2021
    Pakistan and Sri Lanka signed five Memoranda of Understanding

    Coinciding with the two-day official visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, five economically significant Memoranda of Understanding were signed between Sri Lanka

    and Pakistan  (23) at Temple Trees.

    Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Imran Khan and the delegations of the two countries were also present at this event.

    Following are the bilateral agreements signed between Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

    1. Memorandum of Understanding between the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka on Tourism Cooperation.

     

    2. Memorandum of Understanding between the Board of Investment of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the Board of Investment of the Islamic Republic of
    Pakistan.

     

    3. Memorandum of Understanding between the Institute of Industrial Technology (ITI) of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka and the University of Karachi of Islamic
    Republic of Pakistan.

     

    4. Collaboration between the Institute of Industrial Technology, Colombo, and the University of COMSATS, Islamabad.

     

    5. Memorandum of Understanding between the University of Colombo and the Lahore School of Economics, Pakistan.

     

     

