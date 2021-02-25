Chief of Staff Heads Delegation to UAE Defence Exhibition

Major General Senarath Bandara, Chief of Staff of the Army, together with Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Air Force officers represented Sri Lanka at the 15th International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX - 2021) and the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX - 2021), held during 21-25 February on the instructions of Secretary of Defence, General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army, General Shavendra Silva.

The Sri Lankan delegation flew to the UAE on the invitation of the His Highness Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktom, Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Ruler of Dubai.

Held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre with the participation of more than 900 companies under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE the IDEX and NAVDEX 2021 showcased most modern technical developments in the defence sector.

During the visit, the Chief of Staff shared multilateral experiences with several diplomats, senior military officers of friendly foreign nations and provided a platform to share their knowledge and experiences in the field of new defence technology as highlighted in the arrangement.

The exhibition consisted of many foreign products, latest additions in military technology, innovative equipment and other related accessories, needed for promotion of national defence sector. It also provided opportunities to forge new strategic relations between attending entities and other major international companies specialized in vital sectors.

The Chief of Staff headed the delegation and two senior officers from the Navy and the Air Force also took part in the assignment.