February 27, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to Attorney General

    February 27, 2021
    PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to Attorney General

    The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate and inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks that was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been handed over to Attorney General Dappula De Livera.

     

    The report was handed over by the Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera at the Attorney General’s Department (25).

     

    « President’s speech at 15th Governing Council Meeting of NAM S & T A new face mask that destroys viruses manufactured in Sri Lanka unveiled in Parliament under the patronage of the Hon. Prime Minister »
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya