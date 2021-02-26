PCoI report on Easter Sunday attacks handed over to Attorney General

The report was handed over by the Director General, Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat Hariguptha Rohanadheera at the Attorney General’s Department (25).
The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) to investigate and inquire into the Easter Sunday attacks that was presented to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has been handed over to Attorney General Dappula De Livera.
