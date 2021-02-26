A new face mask that destroys viruses manufactured in Sri Lanka unveiled in Parliament under the patronage of the Hon. Prime Minister

After a long period of research done by a team of specialists from the University of Peradeniya, a new face mask that destroys viruses including COVID - 19 was unveiled in Parliament Feb (25) under the patronage of the Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Introducing this new face mask, Senior Professor of Chemistry at the University of

Peradeniya Gamini Rajapaksa who conducted the research , presenting the mask to the Prime Minister said that this mask is made of three layers and is the most technologically advanced face mask in the world.



Elaborating on the technology of the mask, the Professor said that the first layer is made to remove liquids, such as saliva with immediate effect, whilst a special chemical in the second layer destroys the virus that find its way and enters and that the third layer functions to evaporate saliva droplets.

He also pointed out that this mask can be washed and reused for twenty-five times consecutively.

Expressing his views at this occasion, specialist, Dr. Chaminda Herath representing the research team said that research has shown that this face mask is more secure than the

currently used KN 95 face masks.

According to research conducted by the Faculty of Science and the Faculty of Medicine, University of Peradeniya, it has been confirmed that 99% of the viruses which retains on the face mask is been destroyed. Adding to it, he stated that although the virus stays in a normal face mask lasts for about 7 days, the new face mask can destroy it in a very short time which is a significant feature.

This new face mask is currently being manufactured for the local market and is expected to be exported in the coming future with the assistance of the Trade Ministry. Speaking at the event, Trade Minister Dr. Bandula Gunawardena said that it is a matter of pride for the country to be able to introduce such an advanced product at the export level.. Ministers, State Ministers and Members of Parliament were also present at this occasion.