March 05, 2021
    Celebrate Maha Sivarathri in a festive manner - Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa

    Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Buddhasasana, Religious & Cultural Affairs has instructed the Department of Hindu Religious and Cultural Affairs to take necessary steps to celebrate Maha Shivarathri in a festive manner.

    Maha Shivaratri Day, a special festival of Hindu devotees, is on March 11, 2021.

    Prime Minister also instructed the Department of Hindu Religious and Cultural Affairs to encourage Hindu Kovils to properly organize the Maha Shivaratri festival.

    Furthermore, festivities are to be arranged in several Divisional Secretariats where the majority of Hindu devotees reside.

    On the instructions of the Prime Minister, the Department of Hindu Religious and Cultural Affairs will provide financial assistance to selected kovils through the Divisional Secretariats to properly arrange the festivities.

