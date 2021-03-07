The Final Reports of the Two Presidential Commission of Inquiry Handed Over to the Speaker

The final reports of the two Presidential Commission of Inquiry were handed over to the Hon. Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the Parliament Complex.

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted its approval to table the final reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry. The final reports of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry were handed over to the Speaker by Director General of Legal Affairs of the Presidential Secretariat, Senior attorney Harigupta Rohanadeera and was also attended by the Secretary-General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake.

One of the final reports submitted was the Presidential Commission of Inquiry in to Political victimization of Government Officials, staff members of Govt. Cooperation’s, members of the Security Forces and the members of the Police Department during the period of 2015 January 08 th to 16 November 2019. The said Presidential Commission was appointed on 20 th January 2020.

The other Presidential Commission of Inquiry report was on the incidents of fraud and misappropriations which have allegedly taken place at public institutions from January 14, 2015 to December 31,2018.