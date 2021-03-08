Prime Minister opens Monaragala DAG Apparel Factory

The DAG Garment Factory in Monaragala was opened by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last Saturday (06).

DAG Apparel (Pvt) ltd has set up this new garment factory with an investment of Rs. 500 million.

The new garment factory has generated 600 direct jobs and will also enhance the income of an estimated 3,000 persons indirectly.

In addition, the factory is expected to export around Rs. 3.5 billion worth apparel each year.

Prime Minister was accompanied by Managing Director Gamini Keerthiratne, members of the board of directors Dinuka Shrimal, Nipuna Geethmal, Shanika Kariyawasan and Suneth Gayashan in the factory observation tour.

Several Ministers and Government officials were also present at this occasion.