The official website of the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus will be launched today

The launch of the official website of the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus in line with International Women's Day is scheduled to take place today (09) at the Parliament Complex.



This website is to be launched under the patronage of the Hon. Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena at the invitation of the chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians’ Caucus, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.





Subsequently, a press conference will be held with the participation of all Members of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus.

Thereafter, the motion by the Women Parliamentarians' Caucus to establish a Select Committee to look into and make its recommendations to ensure gender equity and equality with special emphasis on looking into gender-based discriminations and violations of women’s rights in Sri Lanka is also scheduled to be presented to the Parliament by the chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus, State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

Then, with the aim of empowering women in this country, the panel discussion “Are you ready for the challenge?'' will be conducted with the participation of the chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus State Minister Dr. Sudarshani Fernandopulle, Deputy Chairperson of the Caucus MP Rohini Kumari Wijeratne, MPs Thalatha Athukorala, Geetha Kumarasinghe, Manjula Dissanayake and Diana Gamage.

Deputy Chairperson of the Women Parliamentarians Caucus, State Minister of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation Dr. Seetha Arambepola,

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, MPs Kokila Gunawardena, Muditha Prishanthi, Rajika Wickramasinghe and Dr. Harini Amarasuriya will participate in the second panel discussion.