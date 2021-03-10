Discussions to formulate new health guidelines to promote tourism industry

Discussions to formulate new health guidelines for the promotion of the Sri Lankan tourism industry.

The government is focusing on promoting and elevating the tourism industry, which is facing the repercussions of the Covid-19 virus.

With the acceleration of the flow of tourists to the country, the Minister of Health, Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and the Minister of Tourism, Prasanna Ranatunga had a special meeting at the Health Ministry auditorium yesterday (09) to discuss the preparation of new health guidelines prioritizing the health care of the public.

Since the reopening of the country on January 21, more than 6000 tourists have visited Sri Lanka.

Eight viewpoints pertaining to the promotion of the tourism industry were discussed at this meeting and as there is a high demand for Ayurvedic Medical Treatment among the tourists visiting Sri Lanka, the Minister of Tourism requested to implement a health care system in this regard under the supervision of a Medical Officer of Health and with the participation of a doctor attached to the hotel.

Major General Sanjeewa Munasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Health, S. Hettiarachchi, Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Dr. Asela Gunawardana, Director General of Health Services, Dhammika Jayarathna, Director General of Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, and officials representing the Ministries were present at this occasion.