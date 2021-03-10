Today is the Maha Shivaratri day

Today, the Hindus around the world celebrate Maha Shivaratri day in reverence of the God Shiva.

The Maha Shivaratri Festival is celebrated with devotion and religious fervor in honor of Lord Shiva, one of the deities of the Hindu Trinity.

The Shivaratri in the month of Falgun (Phalguna) - the last month of the Hindu calendar - is Maha Shivaratri which means "the Great Night of Shiva". It takes place just before the arrival of Spring, usually in February or March in the Western calendar.

Maha Shivratri is observed to mark a remembrance of 'overcoming darkness and ignorance in life and the world. Unlike most festivals, it is celebrated at night.