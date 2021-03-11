37 RABS personnel awarded insignia on completion of training

On successful completion of Rapid Action Boat Squadron (RABS) Qualifying Course-25, one (1) officer and thirty six (36) sailors were bestowed with insignia at the parade the ground of RABS Headquarters in Gagewadiya, Puttalam on 10th March 2021.

The event was held under the patronage of Commander Northwestern Naval Area, Rear Admiral SB

Senarathne at the invitation of Commanding Officer RABS, Commander Sagara Udayanga.

The trainees followed complete six (6) months of comprehensive training, sharpening their skills on RABS classical role, lifesaving as well as rescue missions that are carried out

during disaster situations.

In recognition of the training excellence, the course participants were presented with special awards. The award for the Best Trainee was secured by Able Seaman CLS Jayasinghe, whereas Ordinary Infantryman YSC Wijesiri was selected to be the Best Boat Handler. Meanwhile, Able Seaman SPDAS Migara received the award for the Best Lifesaver, while Ordinary Seaman HMH Chathuranga won the award for the trainee with Best Physical Fitness.

Following the insignia awarding ceremony, the insignia recipients put on display various lifesaving rescue scenarios using a different type of life-saving equipment to demonstrate their expertise honed through this training.

The event had been organized adhering to COVID preventive protocols and it was also attended by Deputy Area Commander Northwestern Naval Area, Commodore Prasad

Kariyapperuma, senior and junior officers as well as sailors from the command.