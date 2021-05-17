Parliamentary Select Committee on Election law Reforms holds its first meeting

The Parliamentary Select Committee to identify the shortcomings in the existing Elections Structure and Laws met for the first time in Parliament yesterday (17) under the chairmanship of Leader of the House and Foreign Minister Hon. Dinesh Gunawardena.



The role of this Special Parliamentary Committee is to identify reforms related to the election laws and the electoral system and to recommend necessary amendments in this

regard.



The Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that the business of the Committee was discussed at the meeting, after its Chairman Dinesh Gunawardena briefed its members on the role of the Committee. Mr. Gunawardena also welcomed the newly appointed members of the Committee and thanked the Hon. Speaker and the House for the establishment of this Committee, Secretary General said.

In addition, the committee has decided to give the public a period of one month to comment on the reforms to be made in the elections Structure and Laws, Mr.Dassanayake said.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Prof. G. L. Peiris, M.U.M Ali Sabri, State Minister Jeevan Thondaman, MPs Kabir Hashim, Ranjith Madduma Bandara, Mano Ganeshan, M.A Sumanthiran, Madura Vithanage and Sagara Kariyawasam were also present at the meeting.