The Finance Ministry notified that the salaries of the public sector employees for the month of May will be paid before the due date.



This decision has been taken due to the travel restrictions imposed to control the epidemic and the payment of April salaries before the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.



Therefore, Secretary to the Finance Ministry, S. R. Attygalle stated that the public sector salaries for the month of May will be paid on the 21st (Friday).