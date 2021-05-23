Launching of Exams Sri Lanka-DOE (Mobile-App) application in line with digitization policy - Prof. G. L. Peiris

The Minister said this at the launching of the mobile app in Colombo.
Through this mobile app, a person could gain a myriad of advantages such as applying for certificates online, confirmation of results, search of examination number, monitoring of
school examination results for the current year, monitoring and downloading of corporate examination results, prototype questions, scoring procedures (with question papers),
download Statistics and School Performance Indicators, News & Announcements, Exam Calendars, download exam past papers (approximately 05 years), download Application
Forms, downloading Examination Papers, Application forms (Relevant Gazette Notifications), issuing Monthly Corporate Examination Results,, applying for school exams online,
applying for corporate exams online.
All these services are accessible online via a mobile phone so that the public do not necessarily have to visit the Examination Department to gain these services.
