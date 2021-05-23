Launching of Exams Sri Lanka-DOE (Mobile-App) application in line with digitization policy - Prof. G. L. Peiris

The Education Minister, Prof. G. L. Peiris said, in accordance with the Government's Digitization Policy, "Exams Sri Lanka-DOE", a student-friendly mobile-app (in three languages) has been introduced to make it easier for the general public to access all services related to the Department of Examinations via a mobile phone.

The Minister said this at the launching of the mobile app in Colombo.

Through this mobile app, a person could gain a myriad of advantages such as applying for certificates online, confirmation of results, search of examination number, monitoring of

school examination results for the current year, monitoring and downloading of corporate examination results, prototype questions, scoring procedures (with question papers),

download Statistics and School Performance Indicators, News & Announcements, Exam Calendars, download exam past papers (approximately 05 years), download Application

Forms, downloading Examination Papers, Application forms (Relevant Gazette Notifications), issuing Monthly Corporate Examination Results,, applying for school exams online,

applying for corporate exams online.

All these services are accessible online via a mobile phone so that the public do not necessarily have to visit the Examination Department to gain these services.

Secretary to the Ministry of Education, Kapila C.K. Perera, Commissioner of Examinations, Sanath B. Pujitha as well as Media Secretary of the Education Ministry Buddhika

Wickramadara were also present at this occasion.