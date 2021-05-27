May 27, 2021
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Hon. Speaker signs blueprint of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill

    May 27, 2021
    Hon. Speaker signs blueprint of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill

    Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane has put his signature today (27) validating the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill which was passed in Parliament on the 20 th May 2021.


    The Speaker signed the blueprint of the act at around 11.30 am this morning, the Speakers Office said. Thereby the Colombo Port City Economic Commission act will be implemented in full from today (27).

     

    « Brandix donates medical equipment to Seeduwa Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center
    back to top

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya