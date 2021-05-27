Hon. Speaker signs blueprint of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill

The Speaker signed the blueprint of the act at around 11.30 am this morning, the Speakers Office said. Thereby the Colombo Port City Economic Commission act will be implemented in full from today (27).
Speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardane has put his signature today (27) validating the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill which was passed in Parliament on the 20 th May 2021.
The Speaker signed the blueprint of the act at around 11.30 am this morning, the Speakers Office said. Thereby the Colombo Port City Economic Commission act will be implemented in full from today (27).