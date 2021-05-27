Brandix donates medical equipment to Seeduwa Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center

Brandix Apparel Limited donated a number of necessary medical equipment to Seeduwa Covid-19 Intermediate Treatment Center.

The donation was done at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics, and COVID Disease Control, Sudarshini Fernandopulle.

The donation of Rs. 3 million worth of medical equipment included Multipara Monitors, ECG Machine Single Channel, Suction Machine, Pulse Oximeters, BP Meter, Infrared Thermometer, Laryngoscope Adult, Laryngoscope Child, ICU Beds.

Hasib Omar and Shakya Kumarasinghe representing Brandix donated the medical equipment to the Chief Medical Officer of Seeduwa Intermediate Treatment Center, Dr. Rasika Liyanage, and Dr. Anura Palitha Sampath of the Office of the Regional Director Of Health Services, Gampaha.