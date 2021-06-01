Imported organic fertilizers will be tested and verified before usage - Minister Keheliya Rambukwella

Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that imported organic fertilizers will be tested and evaluated by all three research institutes in Sri Lanka to check whether the imported fertilizers are in a favorable condition to be used for the local organic needs of the country.



The Minister said this today (01) at the Cabinet decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

He affirmed that despite the accusations made by several groups, he believes the above-mentioned government's decision as a long term and favorable program for the country.

Minister Rambukwella further stated that, by submitting the regulations issued under the Import and Export (Control) Act, No 1 of 1969 to the Parliament for approval, the Import and Export (Control) Act is expected to be amended to minimize and limit the use of pesticides and chemical fertilizers and to eventually convert them into organic fertilizers.