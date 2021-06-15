Expressing his views regarding the recent resolution adopted by the European Parliament, requesting the EU Commission for a temporary withdrawal of the GSP+ status, Cabinet Spokesman Minister Keheliya Rambukwella highlighted that the Sri Lanka Constitution is the right of the citizens of Sri Lanka and the sovereignty lies within the people of Sri Lanka and not anybody else".

He said this today (15) at the cabinet decision media briefing held at the Department of Government Information when a journalist asked about the Minister's response regarding the above matter.

Minister Rambukwella stated that the GSP + status mainly relates to the garment industry, particularly the export of Sri Lankan goods. And he said, as far as the GSP + is concerned on certain issues that are directly related to the subject matter; for example, if the garment factories are violating any labour laws or if the facilities of the garments are not upto the standards of the European Union, the EU concerns regarding Sri Lanka can be justified and understood. But, the Minister pointed out that he does not perceive any justification for an international organization - a separate entity to bring in rules and regulations requesting our country to change its constitution, which is the right of the citizens of Sri Lanka.

He further added that the Foreign Ministry of Sri Lanka will deal with this matter whilst highlighting the rights of the citizens and the sovereignty of Sri Lanka.

The Minister also mentioned that the provision of fuel concessions to several sectors like Fisheries is being discussed at the moment.