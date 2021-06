The Commissioner of Prisons (Administration and Rehabilitation) and the Official Media Spokesman of the Department of Prisons, Chandana Ekanayake stated that members ofthe Colombo Branch of the University of Peradeniya Students' Association donated medical equipment to the Department of Prisons at the Prison Hospital premises recently (13) as part of a special project initiated to support frontline health officers and COVID patients.

The Commissioner of Prisons said that the Chief Medical Officer of the Welikada Prison Hospital, Mrs. Gayani Thiskumara led this initiative.

The donations included six hand-washing machines, two spray machines, four upgraded beds with the ability to deliver oxygen to four patients at a time, and heart diagnostic

machines for heart patients.

The Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr.Thushara Upuldeniya received these donations on behalf of the Prison Hospital.